Bengaluru Rains: Locals Post Pics of Dry Roads to Show Not Entire City is 'Drowning'

Most of Bengaluru is grappling with flash floods, with upset citizens sharing harrowing visuals from across the Silicon Capital of India. The BBMP came under fire for not being able to manage the annual occurrence where the city takes a plunge. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has highlighted that not all of Bengaluru is flooded, however; two zones, particularly Mahadevapura, are facing the problem. Mahadevapura is the epicentre of the flooding in Bengaluru.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath, who spoke exclusively to News18, pointed out that several areas in Bengaluru were not flooded like Mahadevapura or Bellandur. “My office is in Sampangiram Nagar in the city and we had 40 mm rain. Other places had 100 mm, but the water cleaned up these areas. This was because of the vigorous pre-monsoon work done by the BBMP," Girinath said.

Pointing to this, some Twitter users have been sharing photos of neat and dry roads from their areas, to show that not the whole city is “drowning". A debate broke out in the Twitter thread over whether or not the situation has been “overblown" on the Internet, with many pointing out that there should be sensitivity towards people in the parts of the city that were actually flooded.

Meanwhile, the BBMP commissioner has said, “This was unprecedented rainfall. Those who have suffered, we are really sorry. We are doing our best and working towards providing a permanent solution to spots that are frequently inundated. We will ensure that by the next rains, we would have cleared the hurdles and put in place infrastructure to prevent flooding."

