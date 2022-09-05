Bengaluru Rains: Locals Rescue BMTC Bus From Waterlogged Road, Watch Video

Heavy rain strikes Bengaluru, leaving multiple arterial roads flooded across the city. The waterlogging led to traffic congestion and interruptions of day-to-day activities. The incessant downpour has cost people a fortune. However, at the time of adversity, it is pivotal to stick by one another and provide aid. The internet got to see something similar at Whitefield Main Road. A group of locals rescued a BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus after it got stuck in a large pool of clogged muddy water. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The locals tied a long rope to the bus and applied all their strength to pull the vehicle. On the other end, we can also see the bus driver pressing the accelerator and giving the vehicle more traction to bring it out of the pothole. A few locals were also seen pushing the mighty vehicle with their bare hands. As soon as the bus was more than halfway out, the crowd dispersed. And the bus driver got the vehicle out easily. A Twitter user shared the clip of locals recusing the BMTC bus on the microblogging site. In the caption, he wrote, “Citizens rescue BMTC bus at Whitefield Main Road" and accompanied it with a hashtag reading, “bengalururains." The 45-second video, which was shared on the evening of September 4 has so far racked up over 17,000 views.

The user tweeted another video, which rightly captures moments before the bus was dragged out. Have a look:

“Public in service," a user reacted, while another wondered, “Oh god. How does a metropolitan city come to this."

Twitteratis were quick to spot a dog, who was visibly “supervising" the whole antic. A Twitter user said, “Even the dog wanted to help… that’s like it when everyone realizes the gravity of the problem correct solutions will come out." “Dog is supervising," another wrote.

The waterlogging, due to incessant rainfall, as well as the poor road infrastructure have made driving a tedious task for Bengalurians.

