Bengaluru Rains: Unacademy CEO's Family and Pet Dog Evacuated on Tractor Amidst Severe Waterlogging

A major portion of Bengaluru is submerged in water owing to the heavy rainfall. Waterlogging, power cut, and restricted traffic movement have put the city’s hustle and bustle on halt and have caused extreme damage. Amidst this disaster, citizens are questioning authorities over the unplanned development of Bengaluru. Due to the floods, people witnessed some bizarre scenarios on the roads, with many reaching their workplaces and home on tractors and cranes.

Key roads are submerged in water and along with common people, CEOs of well-known firms are also suffering the consequences of the unplanned infrastructure of the city. On Tuesday morning, CEO of Unacademy Gaurav Munjal shared that his family, too, was evacuated to a safer place on a tractor. He posted a video of his family being evacuated on a tractor after their residence was submerged in water. In the clip, his pet dog Albus stole the show.

While sharing the clip Munjal stated that the condition of the entire city is bad. He advised citizens to be careful and also asked those in need to reach out to him. “Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help," wrote the Unacademy CEO. Take a look at the video below:

The video has left netizens wondering about the devastating condition of the urban city. Within just a few hours, the video has amassed over 58 thousand views. While reacting to the clip, a user said, “Regardless of our privilege, the broken infra of our cities is a great leveler" and another added, “High time they turn back to making Banglore a lake city." One more wrote, “Never thought the almighty tractors (usually an unwanted sight in a metro) will take over a metropolis such as Bangalore!"

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, blamed the previous JDS-Congress government for the current situation of the city in a statement on Monday. He also stated that two SDRF teams with 30 members each were dispatched to affected places to help the needy.

