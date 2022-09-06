Bengaluru Rains: upGrad CEO Travels to Office By Tractor As City Remains Waterlogged Amid Downpour

People in Bengaluru are divided into two camps – those who praise the city’s climate and those who are frustrated by the city’s chronic traffic. However, for the last few days, the praise for the climate has shifted to annoyance, while feelings towards traffic have remained constant or worsened. The city is giving trouble to its residents due to the never-ending rains over the last few weeks. So much so that overflowing drains, halted public transportation and heavy flooding have forced numerous others to stay indoors for several days.

Arjun Mohan, CEO of Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad, recently told moneycontrol that he had to take a lift from a tractor to get to the office yesterday. “A lot of construction work has been going on in these regions and so the waterlogging is worse there. This time it has happened two times in about a week. This also leads to traffic. I remember seeing on maps this morning how the walking time to a place was shown less compared to a cab," he told the publication.

Advertisement

The Silicon Valley of India is disintegrating due to deteriorating infrastructure, and the startup ecosystem is among those that are both directly and indirectly hindered by the crumbling infrastructure. Most startups have established offices in areas like Bellandur and Yemalur, which have been particularly hit hard by the city’s constant rains. While most corporate and government offices have shifted to work from home mode until the floodwaters recede, a few have chosen to continue working from office, leaving many employees stranded on flooded roads or taking an extra 2-3 hours to get to their offices.

On September 5, the city, which is a hub for hundreds of tech startups and at least 40 of the country’s 105 unicorns, experienced its rainiest day in roughly eight years. According to the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), the city received 131.6 mm of rain in the previous 24 hours, stated an Indian Express report.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here