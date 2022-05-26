Bengaluru School Finds Mysterious 'Sorry' Painted in Bold Red All Over Premises

A private school in the residential area of Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru, was covered with “Sorry" written in bold letters with red paint. The mysterious incident came to light on Wednesday when school authorities and the residents living in the vicinity woke up to “Sorry" written in red, all over the school premise. According to the school authorities, the handiwork is believed to be of a student with some unresolved issues with the authorities. Police officials were informed of the incident, after which, a probe was initiated. The CCTV footage of the area revealed that the deed was done by two bike-borne miscreants, reported ANI.

In a video, the duo is entering the area on a motorcycle and a big bag, which is usually carried by delivery agents.

Take a look:

As the news of the mysteriously appearing “Sorry" spread on social media, netizens were quick to find all the nuanced emotions that they could pull from the incident. One user claimed the big red sorry was the result of a “teenage love story of school students."

Another wrote, “Kids these days," again hinting at a tumbling school love story.

This person found a psychology-themed meme in the pictures of the incident.

Another user came up with the classic “write this 100 times" statement by school teachers.

Here’s another one:

Here are some other reactions to the news:

As per the police officials, although there are no complaints filed yet, they are looking for the duo who painted the area

