Bengaluru Techie Hacks into IndiGo Website to Get Back Lost Baggage

Misplacing your bag at airports or railway stations isn’t uncommon. With a number of identical bags on the baggage belt, people often end up taking someone else’s luggage home. Recently, a techie from Bangalore went through a similar experience and accidentally exchanged his bag with another passenger. However, the way he tackled the problem is something that can duly inspire a short film. Nandan Kumar who happens to be a software engineer shared his fascinating story through a long Twitter thread. “Hey Indigo, want to hear a story? And at the end of it I will tell you hole (technical vulnerability) in your system?” wrote Nandan.

In his first Tweet, Nandan shared that he was travelling from Patna to Bangalore in an Indigo airline flight when he exchanged his bag with a co-passenger. “As the bags exactly same with some minor differences,” he added.

Nandan wrote that he only realized the accidental swap when his wife pointed out a “key-based lock” on the bag. He recalled not using one on his bag and soon called the customer care of the airline.

The techie has shared that he waited long, called multiple times, and navigated through the IVR (Interactive Voice Response) before finally connecting to a customer care agent. However, Nandan’s efforts did not yield any result as the customer care failed to contact the other passenger.

Nandan also claimed that the airline refused to provide him details of the passengers “citing privacy and data protection” rules. When his grievances could not be addressed, Nandan resorted to utilizing his tech skills.

Nandan spotted the passenger’s PNR (Passenger Name Record) on the bag and tried searching it on the airline’s website, but no luck. Following this, Nandan claimed his “dev instinct kicked in”. He “started the whole checkin flow with network log record on” after opening the developer console on the airline website.

Finally, Nandan was able to extract the passenger’s phone number and e-mail address through his ingenious technique. “Ah this was my low-key hacker moment and the ray of hope,” Nandan wrote.

He later contacted the person and got his bag back. But, having gone through such a cumbersome task, Nandan had some suggestions for the airline. He urged the airline to fix their IVR, make customer service more proactive while also alerting them that their website “leaks sensitive data.”

Surprisingly, the airline responded to Nandan with a tweet and explained to him the process to report lost baggage.

At the end, it proves that techies can definitely find a solution to anything. What do you think?

