Bengaluru Turns 'Venice' Amid Rain and 'Pleasant Weather' Joke Has Made a Comeback

Bengaluru has waded into trouble with incessant rain and severe waterlogging. Apart from uprooted trees and flooding potholes, the city witnessed a five-hour traffic jam outside RmZ Ecospace in Bellandur, as per Times of India. In fact, there was even a death resulting from unmoving traffic and a delayed ambulance. People are understandably angry and questioning the infrastructure of the city. Taking to LinkedIn, a number of users shared their humourous takes on the situation, which is the only thing that sometimes helps in tough times.

While Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic snarls, its weather makes up for the inconvenience when it can. But with the situation at hand now, even Bengaluru weather aficionados are unable to come up with a suitable defence. One Dharmesh Kariya’s exchange with his friend, for instance, highlights a number of other issues that the city faces as well, including high rents, cab availability, power cuts etc.

“So called “Silicon valley of the East" this is the sad state of the IT capital of India, no infrastructure development in past many years especially for the strom water draining, traffic and good/new roads," a LinkedIn user commented.

A LinkedIn user, Sp Ashish, posted about Bengaluru turning into “Venice". The video showed a flooded road with vehicles wading along.

Similarly, a Twitter user, Sahil Mathew, has shared a snapshot reflecting the grim situation.

Mathew’s screengrab from Google Maps posted on Tuesday shows that if one chose to walk the distance of 8 km from Mahadevapura to Bellandur, it would take them an hour and 42 minutes. What was shocking is the fact that by car, the 8.7 km distance would take only a minute less, given the traffic situation. The car route via NH 44 showed a 1 hour and 51 minute delay due to congestion.

The southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal date, reports PTI.

The normal date for withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is September 17. However, the actual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon usually happens either earlier or later.

