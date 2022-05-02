Bengaluru Twitter Flexing Surprise Rains amid Heatwave Made the Rest of Us Jealous

Bengaluru received heavy rain and hailstorm on May 1 even as many Indian states are reeling under a heatwave. As per an NDTV report, more rain has been predicted by the weather department for Bengaluru over the next three days. Bengaluru residents, of course, took to Twitter en masse to share photos and videos to “flex" the rains. Desi Twitter has been sweltering under the collective impact of heatwave and power cuts of late. Jokes have been said and memes have been made on the same. The surprise downpour in Bengaluru, hence, seemed to cause a sudden outpour of emotions among the city’s residents.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, heat stroke has claimed 25 lives this year, the most in six years. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, had some relief after many parts of Lucknow received rain.

