Bengaluru Twitter Furious as Walking 8km Took Just a Minute Longer Than Driving Amid Rain

Bengaluru has been seeing incessant rains and citizens were severely inconvenienced by waterlogging. Schools and colleges declared a holiday on Tuesday as the city grappled with uprooted trees and flooding potholes. There was a five-hour traffic jam outside RmZ Ecospace in Bellandur, reported Times of India, and lack of movement was even responsible for the death of one person as flooding delayed the ambulance. A Twitter user, Sahil Mathew, has shared a snapshot reflecting the grim situation.

Mathew’s screengrab from Google Maps posted on Tuesday shows that if one chose to walk the distance of 8 km from Mahadevapura to Bellandur, it would take them an hour and 42 minutes. What was shocking is the fact that by car, the 8.7 km distance would take only a minute less, given the traffic situation. The car route via NH 44 showed a 1 hour and 51 minute delay due to congestion.

Advertisement

People were furious over what they alleged to be poor maintenance of roads and traffic control. Bengaluru traffic, even on days when there’s no unprecedented rainfall, does not augur hope among citizens.

Advertisement

Highlighting a similar plight, a Mumbai resident in July tweeted out a screengrab of Uber charging him Rs 3,000 for a 50-km ride amid heavy downpour has caused ripples on the bird app. Twitter user Shravankumar Suvarna was just trying to book himself a ride home but Uber’s charge had him in for a ride. “Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains," Suvarna wrote. As per his screengrab, UberGo was charging Rs 3,041, Premier had a fare of Rs 4,081, and XL would charge a whopping Rs 5,159. However, things don’t really look up even on a good day, as Suvarna shared that he usually pays Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 without a surge.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here