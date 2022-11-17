Bengaluru Woman Gets Her Lost AirPods Back in no Time as Auto-Driver Tracks Her Down

It’s not every day that you find your personal belongings after you have lost them while travelling. Ask this Bengaluru woman, who still can’t believe her luck. Her post about her “peak Bengaluru" moment has been garnering a whole lot of attention on social media. And we are not surprised at all. After all, she got her Apple AirPods back within a few hours of losing them “while traveling in an auto." All thanks to the auto-driver, whose knowledge of technology helped him do the good deed.

On Twitter, a woman named Shidika Ubr shared how she misplaced her AirPods while commuting to work. However, the driver not only found her but also returned the expensive device. Shidika revealed that the driver found her by connecting the AirPods to find the owner’s name and using his PhonePe transactions to reach her. He then arrived at her workplace, where he had dropped her off and returned the AirPods to security.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Lost my AirPods while travelling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach me".

Check out the tweet below:

Reacting to the tweet, several users expressed how smart and considerate the driver was. One of the users wrote, “That’s so smart".

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “We need more people like this in the world".

Advertisement

A third user wrote, “Sometimes I feel Bengaluru auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us".

Advertisement

Auto drivers have, on more than one occasion, managed to garner praise for their considerate work. Previously, a short conversation between an autorickshaw driver and a passenger in Bengaluru went viral on Twitter. After boarding the rickshaw, the driver informed the man that he needed to refuel CNG in his vehicle on the way. The passenger agreed at first, but after getting stuck in traffic for a long time, he asked the driver to take the vehicle to the office right away. However, it was the autorickshaw driver’s response that left the passenger surprised.

The post read, “As soon as I board my morning auto to work, riding partner tells me we’ll have to stop for CNG on the way. I was fine with it so we started the ride. After the mad traffic on the way, I ask him to drive straight to the drop location because I’m late. He asks me, ‘Login kabka hai?’."

Have you ever had a similar experience in Bengaluru? Tell us in the comments section.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here