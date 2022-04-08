Bengaluru's 'Pink Tree' Photos are Dreamy But Twitter is Stomping on Them With Memes

When we talk Bengaluru, the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind is the ridiculous traffic situation in the city. Over the years, Twitterati have used their humour to dunk on Karnataka capital’s bumper-to-bumper traffic jam while being stuck in one. If you are done with the “you need a flight just to reach Bengaluru airport" jokes, fret not, the city is currently blossoming with picturesque trees, painting the landscape in shades of pink, lavender, and purple flowers. Fortunately for us, the residents of Bengaluru stepped out and snapped serene photos of their surroundings, leaving the rest of us mesmerised.

Twitter likes to see the world burn and they did so by roasting Bengaluru peeps but in some good humour.

“How sad this city has to be that a simple tree is making all of us happy," wrote one user.

Umm, well.

Thoughts?

Meanwhile, recently the Bengaluru Police arrested a married couple for robbing batteries from traffic signals in the city. They also stated that 230 batteries taken from 68 traffic intersections in recent months have been recovered. These batteries power traffic signals.

