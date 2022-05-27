Bermuda Triangle Cruise Promises Refund if Ship and Passengers Vanish into Sea

For far too long the Bermuda Triangle has been part of conspiracy theories after reports of several aircraft and ships mysteriously vanishing in the region. Also known as Devil’s Triangle, the Bermuda Triangle is in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean. Now, a travel agency is inviting enthused travellers to hop onto a cruise ship and take a trip around the region. What makes the offer more exciting is the fact that the travel agency has also promised passengers a full refund if the ship disappears just as the urban legend goes.

According to a report by Mirror, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise tour includes a twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat with talks, presentations and an interactive session. If the conspiracy theory surrounding the area piques your interest, you can take this trip and witness the reality yourself. The 5,00,000 km square patch in the Atlantic Ocean, has baffled many scientists for decades. It is reported that at least 75 planes and hundreds of ships have disappeared under mysterious circumstances while crossing the Bermuda Triangle. The unexplainable reason behind the disappearance has also given birth to a number of conspiracy theories including that of sub-sea pyramids hexagonal clouds and alien bases.

To be part of the upcoming cruise one has to pay a ticket worth £1,450 (Rs1,41,360 approx). According to Mirror, passengers will be taking the trip to the Atlantic ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda. The report also mentions that those who purchase the tickets have also been given an offer of receiving their money back if their ship disappears in the Bermuda Triangle. Besides travelling around the region, passengers will also be able to listen to sessions by guest speakers on board. The Ancient Mysteries Cruise will include speakers like Nick Pope who is a journalist and worked with the UK Ministry of Defence, Peter Robbins, and author Nick Redfern. Some of the other activities on the cruise include – Group Shore Excursion and interaction with the speakers.

https://www.ancientaliencruise.com/

