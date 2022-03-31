Bernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos' 'Joyrides to Space' in Viral Speech

US Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed American billionaires in a recent speech, stating, “Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken". His speech soon went viral on social media, with many users joining him in his decrial of billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson- their space trips, superyachts and mansions- even as others disagreed with him as to what constitutes an oligarchy. Branson, it is to be noted, is an English billionaire. “Multi-billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space. They are buying $500 million superyachts," Bernie said in his speech.

Repeating his idea, Bernie also tweeted, “The question before us is whether we will stand with the billionaires and big money interests or will we stand with the working families of this country and protect their interests."

A Twitter user alleged: “It’s [sic] takes 130 million people from the bottom half(middle class and below) to equal the wealth of just 2 people in our country smh [sic]. We know who they are and this corporate greed needs to stop! Shouldn’t have to live paycheck 2 paycheck if I work all week. Livable wages now!"

In a series of tweets, Bernie also spoke against subsidizing Bezos’ space trips.

Many of the world’s billionaires are projected to become trillionaires in the near future, Elon Musk being the first of them. Musk could become the first person ever to accumulate $1 trillion net worth and it could happen as early as 2024, reported Teslarati. The projection is a result of research conducted by Tipalti Approve.

