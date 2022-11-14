Bessie Hendricks, The Oldest Person In The US, Celebrates Her 115th Birthday

Bessie Hendricks, the oldest living person in the United States of America, turned 115 years old on November 7, according to CNN. Born in 1907, the Iowa supercentenarian has witnessed the sinking of the Titanic, two world wars and 21 presidents in her lifetime. Bessie is not only the oldest US resident but also the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which records and certifies people over the age of 110, also called supercentenarians.

Bessie celebrated her 115th birthday at the Shady Oaks Care Center with her three children, according to KCCI (a CNN affiliate). Her daughter Joan Schaffer said in a statement, “I don’t know how you put it into words." She turned 90 a day before her mother’s 115th birthday. She further added, “It is marvelous that we still have her."

Advertisement

The supercentenarian was described as a hard-working, caring mother by her kids. Bessie lost her mother when she was just 13 years old, according to KCCI. Schaffer revealed in her statement, “I think mom was about 13 years old. And she raised her siblings after that."

Her son Leon Hendricks said, “She was always caring about her family. She always did that. The family came first to mom. Always." Bessie became the oldest woman in the US earlier this year when Thelma Sutcliffe — aged 115 years and 108 days old — passed away.

Lucile Randon currently holds the label of the oldest person alive. She is 118 years old and hails from France. She secured the top spot after the death of Kane Tanaka, who was 119 years old when he died. The oldest person ever recorded to live was another French woman by the name of Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to be over 122 years old, according to Guinness World Records. Calment died in 1997.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here