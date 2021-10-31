'Best Knock Yet': Captain Kohli Hailed for Backing Shami After Social Media Attack

Team India skipper Virat Kohli received wide praise for backing teammate and frontline pacer Mohammad Shami after he lashed out at social media trolls who attacked the bowler over his religion following India’s maiden ICC World Cup defeat to Pakistan recently. India had no answer to Pakistan’s all-round display in ICC T20 World Cup as the former were defeated convincingly by 10 wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Following India’s defeat, Shami was targeted on Instagram for his religious identity. Bowling the 18th over, Shami was slammed for a six and two fours on the first three balls faced by Mohammad Rizwan. Virender Sehwag to Harsha Bhogle to Sachin Tendulkar to VVS Laxman to Irfan Pathan, many cricketing stalwarts come forth to extend their support to Shami.

However, one voice that perhaps mattered the most for many came from the Indian captain Kohli himself who touched the topic while addressing a pre-match media briefing and decided to mince no words. Calling them “spineless trolls," Kohli said: “Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do."

“There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," he said.

“Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. “That is a very sacred and a personal thing and that should be left there," Kohli said.

Seeing captain Kohli take a clear stance was widely hailed on social media by his fans and well-wishers.

“We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent. And all those who have attacked can come in more force if they want to… Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team and nothing can be shaken," Kohli further added.

