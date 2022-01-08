'Betty White Challenge' By Fans Keeps Late Actor's Love of Animals Alive

It’s been a week since we lost Betty White, one of the undisputed gems of the small screen. Her fans and friends have not yet got over it. She has left behind a powerful legacy and in a bid to keep that alive, a challenge inspired by the late yesteryear actress has been sweeping through social media. The ‘Betty White’ challenge, as it is being called, will be a virtual event held on January 17 and will request fans to make a humble donation of $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name.

Advertisement

Betty was known for her passion for animals and her lifelong devotion towards aiding them in need. She had been instrumental in fixing living conditions for animals at the Los Angeles Zoo. January 17 also happens to be her birthday and she would have been 100 on this day.

President of the non-profit ASPCA Matt Bershadker had expressed his grief over Betty’s death lauding her lifelong commitment towards supporting animal shelters and personally adopting many rescued babies. Calling her a compassionate and constant advocate for unprotected animals all over the country, he said that Betty would be greatly missed, according to a New York Post report.

Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association president Tom Jacobson was also grateful for her being a trustee and a friend who supported their mission throughout and said that their collaboration spanned for more than five decades. Also, in honour of her immense support to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the zoo named their entrance to the Heart of Africa exhibit ‘Betty White Bay’ in 2014.

“Children grow up to be people so I like animals better than people," she once told Entertainment Tonight. “I just like animals more than I like people. It’s that simple."

Advertisement

The Golden Girls star had also penned a book chronicling her undying passion for animals. The book was titled Betty & Friends: My life at the Zoo and was published in 2011.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.