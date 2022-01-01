Betty White's Death Makes Many Hearts Heavy, Fans Take to Twitter to Pay Tributes

Betty White, American cultural icon best known for her role in The Golden Girls, has passed away two weeks before her 100th birthday. White was part of the TV business for 63 years and was loved by generations. Her death took millions of her fans by surprise and tributes poured in from all quarters. From American President Joe Biden to other eminent personalities, everyone expressed their condolences for the ‘Golden Girl’. Here are a few of the tributes:

“Celebrating 99 years of your love on the planet. Thank you Betty White."

Advertisement

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve."

“The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

“This clip of Betty White with Ryan Reynolds lives rent free in my head."

Advertisement

“We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen."

Advertisement

“Betty White was an icon, a legend, and consistently found a way to be the moment over her nearly 70 year career. A trailblazer. An original. And a truly kind soul. May she be forever surrounded by four-legged animals in heaven."

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Interestingly, People magazine had unveiled a premature edition celebrating Betty White’s 100th birthday recently. White had tweeted about it: “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow."

Her fans have said that White would always be 100 years old in their minds even if she did not reach that milestone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.