Beyonce Fans Came Up with a Prank to Boost Break My Soul Streams and Twitter Fell for it

Beyonce is back with her new album Renaissance and stan Twitter is going up in flames over the beauty of it all. Queen Bey’s last single was ‘Black Parade,’ which released in 2020 to commemorate Juneteenth. Her last full-length album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. The drop of the new single ‘Break My Soul’ took Twitter by storm, and fans found a host of different ways to boost streams on the song.

One Beyonce fan had a smooth prank to boost their favourite’s streams. Those unfamiliar with the antics of Stan Twitter could be seen falling left and right for the prank. The user, going by @xavewave, wrote: “Not Beyoncé changing the lyrics from “I just quit my job" to “need a break from jobs" in Break My Soul cause people were actually quitting their jobs ." The intent, of course, was to send fans scrambling to the songs to change if the lyric change had actually happened.

This type of thing, apparently, doesn’t count as spreading misinformation on Stan Twitter.

For those who are still doubting, the Spotify lyrics still say “I just quit my job", at least at the time of writing this article. But one could, of course, stream the song across platforms and worship Queen Bey just to be sure.

