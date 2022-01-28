Bhopal Photographer Cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with a Message on Mental Health

A 30-year-old photographer from Madhya Pradesh capital city Bhopal has pedaled across the country i.e. Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a month with a message to raise awareness on mental health amid Covid-19 pandemic. Varun Namdev returned to the city last week after completing the arduous 3,600 km journey on cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in around a month’s time. A member of ‘The New Golfers’ Cycling Group’, Varun had started cycling to overcome lockdown-induced mental issues last year. He had started his cycle journey titled ‘Pedal 4 Mental Health’ from Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir on Dec 13 and completed the trip at Kanyakumari on Jan 13.

“In all, I cycled for 24 days. I reserved six days for cycle repairs and recharging my body," said Varun, adding that he cycled around for average 150 km on these days. Armed with good planning and preparations, Varun managed to tide over problems like extreme cold and sultry conditions in southern India.

“I trained with short trips ahead of the national trip and also performed yoga, besides doing weight training ahead of the commencement of the journey," said Varun, adding that he crisscrossed 12 states as part of his trip. He said that the confinement to home after lockdown led to mental health issues among people, especially children. “Our group takes up a wide range of physical and outdoor activities to bring lives back on track post lockdown," added the cyclist.

“I managed to speak to a large number of people during the trip and discussed the theme of the journey. In return, I was also inspired by those who I came across in many states who had set out on similar journeys on foot, cycles or by running. Several of these persons were undertaking long missions for social messages like ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, girl education and many more," said Namdev. Once the Covid-19 third wave ebbs, we will restart engaging public with activities to counter mental issues related to the pandemic, he added.

