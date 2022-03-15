Commuters Demand Change in Pune Metro Station's Name After Confusion

What's in the name? Well, apparently a lot, especially for the commuter of the Pune metro. In just a week of the inauguration of the projects, commuters have raised a demand to change the name of 'Bhosari' station. Located on the five-kilometre stretch between Pimpri to Phugewadi, the Bhosari station is in the Nashik Phata area along with the Pune-Mumbai Highway. However, the Bhosari suburb of the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad is located at least 5 kilometres from the Nashik Phata station.

Many commuters end up mistaking the 'Bhosari' station being close to the Bhosari suburb which causes confusion and a loss of time. Narrating a story of this confusion to the Indian Express, Bhosari resident Sachin Rangdal said that one of his relatives boarded the metro for coming to Bhosari, however, when they deboarded at the Bhosari station, they realised that the station they got off at, had nothing to do with the original suburb.

Commuters and several social organisations have already written to MahaMetro for the change in name of Bhosari station which has been causing a lot of confusion.

However, this is not the only station where commuters have reported such problems. Commuters complain that many stations are located far away from the residential area of that locality. For example, Nashik Phata station is located nearly a kilometre away from where the residents live. Similarly, the Kasarwadi station is also more than a kilometre away from the suburb it's named after.

Commuters demand that the MahaMetro should arrange some feeder services of auto or buses so that people can reach the metro station easily

Reacting to the commuter's demand, MahaMetro spokesperson told IE that the organisation was pulling over the change in name of Bhosari station and the decision could be taken soon. However, there were no plans currently in consideration for arranging auto services to the metro station and commuters will have to arrange on their own.

The 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km long project of Pune Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. The project was completed in over 5 years since the laying of the foundation on December 24, 2016.

