Myntra, Guinness Records Troll India After Team's Semi-final Loss to England in T20 World Cup

India lost to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in what came as a huge 10-wicket defeat. The team has now crashed out of the World Cup and the final will be played between England and Pakistan on Sunday, November 13. England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales crushed Indian bowlers, chasing the target of 169 in just 16 overs. While people on Twitter had a gala time curating memes on the same, few big brands also took to their official social media handles to take team India’s case.

Myntra, India’s biggest online fashion brand shared an image of what they called KL Rahul’s tshirt. “Out of this world," read the tshirt. This came in as KL Rahul scored 5 runs in 5 balls and got out in the second over. Many fans, however, did not like this mocking of an India player and came forward in his support.

Advertisement

Also, Guinness World Records took to their official twitter handle and wrote, “Easiest run chase in history?"

Careem Pakistan was also one of those who trolled India.

Flipkart also made a tweet:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is a tweet by Zomato:

India had started off on strong footing but the bitter defeat sent Cricket Twitter into a downward spiral. As Pakistani fans, whose team made a stunning turnaround during the course of the tournament, watch on with glee, it was game over on Indian cricket Twitter. The loss is being mourned in memes.

This also quashes anticipation for a India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan reached the finals of a T20 World Cup following a wait of 13 long years after being down and out in its 2022 edition. With the elimination alarms blaring early on, Babar Azam’s team showed immense character and grit thereafter. Three consecutive wins later and a shocking victory of Netherlands over South Africa paved the way for the Green Army to march to the semi-final on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here