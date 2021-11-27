Bihar DGP Takes Oath to Not 'Consume Alcohol For Whole Life'

Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal on Friday oversaw an interesting oath to all cops across the state. He administered the oath to all his fellow colleagues at police headquarters in Patna to abstain from alcohol consumption for the rest of their lives, and ensure strict implementation of liquor ban in the state. In addition to that, he warned the police personnel of terminating their services if anyone is found in violation of the oath. The top police officer said, “I, Sandeep Kumar Singhal, today on November 26, with complete probity take oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life." He further said, “I will also ensure effective implementation of the liquor prohibition law."

THe Bihar DGP later told ANI that they will implement the liquor ban in the state with all their efforts.

The oath-taking by the DGP falls in line with the pledge taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier in the day, along with other public servants of the state. Government officials, top bureaucrats, other elected representatives, employees of Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretariat and students at different schools and colleges followed suit.

The JD(U) supremo appealed to officials across the state to impose the liquor prohibition law effectively without any discrimination. Pledges to never consume liquor and take part in any related activity during their whole life were read out at the event through video-conferencing.

At Gyan Bhawan, Kumar reiterated that liquor consumption is bad for health and also dangerous. Emphasising the recent hooch-related deaths in the state, he added that the issue must be pointed out to spread this message to people. Since Diwali, hooch has claimed about 50 lives in various districts across the state.

The CM underlined the fact that he keeps stressing about the diseases that result from drinking. The state government is already in progress with a campaign to raise awareness about the ill-effects of drinking.

