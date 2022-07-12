Bihar DM Orders Salary Cut for Headmaster Wearing Kurta-pyjama to School, Criticised

Lakhisarai’s district magistrate is receiving flak on the internet after a clip of him reprimanding a school headmaster went viral on Twitter. The viral video sees District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district shouting at the school headmaster, Nirbhay Kumar Singh, for wearing a kurta pajama at work. Reportedly, the incident took place at the Girls Primary School Balgudar, where the district magistrate visited for inspection.

DM Sanjay Kumar Singh appears extremely unhappy with the way the headmaster of the school dressed up for work. The former claimed that the headmaster looked more like a politician than a teacher. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the internet, the district magistrate is seen scolding Nirbhay Kumar Singh, “Do you look like a teacher? You look like people’s representative". The clip was recorded by a local news channel.

At one point in the video, the district magistrate also questions the school’s functioning. He is seen calling his superiors to raise a complaint against the headmaster. He also orders the education officer to suspend Nirbhay Kumar Singh and cut his salary with a show-cause notice. The headmaster tries to explain the situation to the district magistrate, however, he is quickly shunned away.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left the internet divided. While many were left furious by the behaviour of the district magistrate, some came to his defense. A user asked if wearing Kurta pajama in school is a crime. They wrote, “Does wearing ‘Kurta Pyjama’ by a teacher is now a crime in India? This DM is ordering ‘show cause’ and ‘salary cut’ notice just for wearing ‘Kurta Pyjama.’ The way this English Babu DM is behaving, is it anyhow acceptable??"

Another user added, “The teacher is giving a valid reason for that ‘Gamchha’ also. He is saying that there is power cut in school from the last 3 days that’s why he is using for excessive sweat. Can any action be taken against this English Babu DM?"

One more chimed in to say, “Please stop outraging for everything. We’re the same set of people who demand the ban of hijab. If we fight for kurta today, they’ll wear bade bhai ka kurta and chote bhai ka pajama, come to the school. We need to think logically anticipating their moves exploiting the rules."

A user who defended the district magistrate shared, “But if kids are required to come to school in uniform, the teachers must be in proper dress. Why is he coming to school in kurta pyjama? School is not his drawing-room."

The video has caused major outrage among netizens on the micro-blogging site.

