Bihar Economics Graduate Opens Tea Stall outside College after She Fails to Find Job

A 24-year-old woman named Priyanka from Bihar’s Purnia is going viral for running a tea stall near Patna Women’s College after failing to get a good job even after graduation. A report in India Today said that the economics graduate had been trying to crack bank competitive exams, but she failed despite her two years of hard work. She then started a tea shop named ‘Chaiwali’ outside the college. In her stall, she serves four innovative styles of tea, which includes Paan tea and chocolate tea. As per India.com, she pursued her graduation from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. She told India Today, “For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat."

The sign board of the tea shop says, “Initiative towards Aatmanirbar Bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas [Don’t think about it, just begin]."

The picture of her serving tea have gone viral and is receiving mixed responses from the netizens.

