Bihar Electrician Cuts Off Entire Village's Power Supply to Meet Girlfriend in the Dark

A Bihar man would cut off the power supply of his entire village so as to meet his girlfriend in the dark. He would do it every time that he wanted to meet her and ultimately ended up being busted by the locals, as per a report in The Tribune. Ganeshpur village in Purnia district was plagued by frequent power cuts before realising what was actually causing them. The whole village would dip into darkness for two to three hours at a particular time every evening, while neighbouring villages were doing just fine and facing no problem with electricity. It caused Ganeshpur villagers to dig deeper and they were in for a shock when they found out the real reason.

The incident gets as elaborate like a movie as imaginable; the villagers next went on to hatch a plan to catch the electrician while he was at it. The next time that the lights went off in the village, the residents banded together and went to the local government school, which is where the electrician and his girlfriend were found.

As per witnesses, the man was tonsured and paraded around the village after being caught in the act. He admitted to cutting off the village’s power supply whenever he wanted to meet his girlfriend. Ultimately, the villagers got the couple married. “The man was married to the girl in the presence of the Sarpanch and other village council members," a villager was quoted as saying.

Local police station in-charge Vikas Kumar Azad said that they were aware of the incident but had not received any complaint in the matter so far.

Stranger things have been known to happen in the chaos caused by power cuts. Amid coal shortage, different areas in Madhya Pradesh are facing power outages and one such power cut turned disastrous as brides got exchanged in a family function where four marriages were taking place in the Ujjain district simultaneously. Due to the power cut, two brides sat with the wrong grooms and performed puja and rituals. When the power came back, panic struck the function when the brides were taken for pheres with wrong matches. However, the families concerned sat together and after discussions, the right matches were asked to take phere again.

