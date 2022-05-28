Bihar Girl Who Hopped to School Gets Artificial Limb after Video Goes Viral

After the video of a differently-abled girl from Bihar hopping on one leg to reach school went viral, blessings and help poured in for her. It also caught the attention of actor Sonu Sood who extended help to her. Now, 10-year-old Seema can walk on her two feet as she has been given a prosthetic limb by the state education department, reporter The Times of India. Hailing from the Jumai district of Bihar, an accident had robbed Seema of her left leg two years ago. She was hit by a tractor after which doctors were left with no option but to amputate her limb. Since then, Seema has been walking 500 metres to her school on one leg every day.

Advertisement

The video captured Seema’s undaunted spirit to attain education despite difficulties and melted numerous hearts. As the clip did rounds on the internet, it prompted the Bihar state education department to step in. Seema was provided an artificial leg or prosthetic limb on Friday after measurements were taken by the officials from BEPC (Bihar Education Project Council).

Earlier, Jamui DM Avaneesh Kumar Singh had visited Seema’s mud house in the Fatehpur village of Khaira block and gifted her a tri-cycle. Speaking to TOI, Singh highlighted that now a prosthetic limb has been given to Seema while a tri-cycle and a wheeler chair were already provided to her. “We expect that she will get accustomed to walking by wearing it in around a week," Singh added.

The DM also shared that a survey is being conducted to identify children up to 18 years who have disabilities. He said that such children will be provided with the required equipment such as a wheelchair and hearing aid, among others.

Having received the prosthetics, Seema said she has been “feeling very happy and thankful to everyone." She added that she will continue to strive and achieve her ambition of becoming a teacher, reported TOI.

Advertisement

Notably, actor Sonu Sood had reacted to Seema’s viral video on Twitter and had offered help.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.