Bihar Man Asking Alms at Railway Station is Now Accepting Digital Money

A destitute man from Bihar who makes his living from charity has decided to go digital. Raju Patel, who seeks alms at Bettiah railway station, is now accepting charity through PhonePe. He also has a placard with a QR code hung around his neck, reported news agency ANI. “I accept digital payments, it’s enough to get the work done and fill my stomach," Patel told ANI. It should perhaps come as no surprise that he has resorted to this method, seeing as the pandemic situation pushed so much of our transactions to become cashless. In an increasingly digital economy, Patel’s method should not be idiosyncratic, but rather practical. Twitter users had differing opinions on the matter. While some suggested that Patel’s method is intelligent, others opined that he should not have had to resort to begging in the first place.

Advertisement

A Twitter user wrote, “(He) is smart. You get a cashback for more than 50/. So, moving digital was a good profitable strategy for him."

“Its both good and bad. Good that digitisation has reached masses. Bad that govt is not doing enough to reduce beggary, giving jobs and these people themselves feel content with begging and not doing something for themselves to get out of it and brighten their future," tweeted another.

Advertisement

In November last year, a woman was seen begging on Assi ghat in Varanasi but something separated her from other beggars. She spoke fluent English and claimed that she was a Computer Science graduate. But then how did she land up in such misery? Narrating her story to the person recording the clip, Swati revealed that she belonged to South India and had a good regular life with her family and husband. However, when she gave birth to her first baby, the right side of her body got paralysed and things started going downhill. She was forced out of the house, and later ended up in Varanasi. Swati has been living in the city for the past three years and the charity from passersby is her only hope. The person recording the video was seen offering help in finding a suitable job for her and Swati too expressed her desire to work. He highlighted her educational qualification and asked visitors of Assi Ghat to help Swati find a job.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.