Bihar Man Orders Drone Camera From Online Shopping Site, Receives Potatoes Instead

A man in Bihar claimed that he ordered a drone camera from an online retailer but received one kilogram of potatoes instead. A video shared by Unseen India has been going viral on Twitter, where it was claimed that the incident occurred in Nalanda. A person, purportedly the delivery executive, is seen opening the package to reveal the potatoes. The executive, when prompted, admits that the online retailer committed fraud, but claims he did not know whether the company that was delivering the product was in collusion. News18 could not independently verify the legitimacy of the video.

The incident occurred in Nalanda’s Parwalpur. The customer who was allegedly duped is one Chetan Kumar, a businessman who had made the complete payment after placing the order on the online shopping site. Kumar was suspicious when the delivery executive came with the parcel. He instructed him to open the package and also made a video of it. There were 10-20 potatoes inside the sealed box.

The local police station in Parwalpur said that they did not receive any complaint in the matter, as per Unseen India. If a complaint is lodged, then the matter would be investigated.

Mix-ups are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. Recently, a man from Coimbatore ordered ice cream and chips for his children on Swiggy but received condoms instead. An understandably miffed Periasamy took to Twitter on August 27 to share his complaint, along with a photo of the two packets of condoms he received through Swiggy Instamart. Although his original tweet has been deleted, another Twitter user has shared a screengrab of it on the microblogging platform. Reportedly, Periasamy’s issue was addressed and resolved by Swiggy after the tweet.

“My thoughts are with the other guy who got ice cream & chips!" The Twitter user who shared the screengrab wrote. His concern was reflected by many others who could be seen hypothesizing about how the “other guy" who got the ice cream and chips instead of condoms may have handled the situation.

