Bihar Man Rescues Rare American Barn Owl, Hands it Over to Forest Officials

We all have heard stories of the human-animal bond and people going out of their way to rescue creatures and contribute to the conservation of nature. A man in Bihar has set a similar example when he handed over a rare American barn owl to the forest department after spotting it lying injured near his house. The incident took place in Supaul village of Bihar whose resident Rahul Kumar spotted some crows inflicting injuries on another bird following which he noticed it falling to the ground near his house.

In a sweet gesture, Rahul then brought the bird home and even took care of it before informing the forest department. As the forest official arrived, it turned out that the bird was not an ordinary creature but a rare American barn owl.

The bird is identified by its square face with a long white plumage, as per DFO (District Forest Officer) Sunil Kumar Sharan. Due to its rarity, the bird often remains in high demand in the black-marketed and is sold for lakhs, the DFO further explained in a report by Live Hindustan.

The barn owl’s natural habitat is said to be colder regions like England and the United States along with some parts of Europe but it can cover a long journey to migrate to Northern India where the temperature is suitable for the bird.

According to forest officials, the bird was put under observation upon being rescued and is being taken care of.

In India, an owl is associated with Goddess Lakshmi which causes it to be poached and hunted in huge numbers especially during the Diwali festival as people seek the goddess’ blessings.

Earlier this year, the forest department had sounded an alert in Uttarakhand and directed the forest officers to increase vigil around forests. Occultists are often held for sacrificing owls and many even sell its body parts like feathers, claws and bones illegally in the black market, according to a report by The Indian Express.

