Bihar Man Seeks 'Patriotic, Expert in Child Raising' Wife in Bizarre Matrimonial Ad

Matrimonial ads are bizarre, at times. One such matrimonial advertisement was recently shared by a user on social media. Submerged quite deep into conservatism, the seeker, who apparently is unemployed, has listed myriad requirements for a “working girl" and has gone too far in being specific while listing the things he is looking for in his partner. The ad is posted by Dr Abhinao Kumar, who hails from Bihar and is “presently not working."

After listing a few things about himself, the person starts spewing bizarre requirements. Some of them listed in the ad are “very fair, beautiful, very loyal, brave and rich." In addition, the girl, according to the seeker, must be “an expert in child-raising." And, it does not stop here. The ad also has a section where the text is written in all capitals. The part reads, “EXTREMELY PATRIOTIC TO INDIA WITH A KEEN DESIRE TO INCREASE INDIA’S MILITARY AND SPORTS CAPABILITIES."

Take a look at the ad here:

Since being shared, the advertisement has garnered some hilarious reactions. But alas, no reaction could ensue hilarity as the ad did. It doesn’t matter though. The reactions are still worth a gaze.

A user, who is also a doctor, could sense a “delusional psychiatric disorder" in the seeker.

Another wrote, “That is too many requirements for someone who is unemployed."

This user couldn’t help but wonder about the extremely crazy requirements if he was working.

So, what do you think of this out-of-the-world ad by an out-of-this-world man?

