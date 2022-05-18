Bihar School Teaches Hindi, Urdu on Same Blackboard at Once Due to Classroom Shortage

A Bihar school has been teaching Hindi and Urdu on the same blackboard. The unique arrangement has been made in a classroom at a school in Katihar, reports ANI. Kumari Priyanka, an assistant teacher at Adarsh ​​Middle School, told the news agency that the Urdu primary school had been shifted to the Adarsh school back in 2017. Both Hindi and Urdu are hence taught in the same classroom. A video shared by ANI shows lessons in both languages taking place simultaneously by two teachers. Another teachers sits at a table to maintain discipline among the group of children.

Kumari Priyanka further said that Hindi is taught on one half of the blackboard and Urdu on the other half simultaneously. “Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room," she was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Kameshwar Gupta, District Education Officer, said that if enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one classroom would be given to the Urdu Primary School. “It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room," he said.

Recently, a picture of Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur made the rounds on the internet and also grabbed the attention of Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh. The Manipur minister revealed that the 10-year-old went to school during day time and took her baby sister with her as their parents got busy with farming duties.

Meiningsinliu has now secured admission to Slopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal. Sharing a picture with the little girl and her family, the minister wished her success. “Join me to wish Meiningsinliu Pamei good luck in her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours," Biswajit wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.