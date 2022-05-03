Bihar Teacher's Poem on How to Cope with Heat Wave Has Everyone Taking Notes

As the temperature soared to record high in parts of the country, a teacher in Bihar has taken a new way to educate his students about the precautions to be taken during the rising heatwave. The teacher is seen reciting a poem about ‘loo’, the dry, dusty summer wind, Indian Express reported. The unidentified teacher is seen wearing two strings of water bottles around his neck. He says, “Jab dhoop rahe khoob tej, toh bahar na jana. Khud ko rakhna ghar mai sahej, ki bahar na jana". The line translates as “When the sun is beating harshly outside one should stay inside the house and preserve their energy by staying at their homes."

As he keeps on talking about the weather, he says, “Garm hawaein bhi chalne lagi hain, lagta hai dharti bhi jalne lagi hai". The line translates to: “The hot wind have also blowing, it feels like the earth is also burning too." In addition, the teacher also says to his students to be well-fed and stay hydrated by consuming umpteen amounts of water-rich fruits. As he continues his poem he says, “Bhookhe kabhi na tum school aao, kakri-kharbooje ka bhog lagao (Never come to school on an empty stomach, eat fruits like cucumber and muskmelon)."

The video can also see students who are listening to his performance burst into applause. The video has garnered over 102.5K views and tons of comments and likes. As per the sources, the video was first shared by a Twitter user named Utkarsh Singh on Saturday.

With no respite in sight from the record-breaking heatwave, all that netizens can do is put their creativity to use and make hilarious memes. Twitter has been flooded with such memes where users are venting their frustration over the weather. And, one such post has gone viral where a user urged actor Shah Rukh Khan to lower the temperature in an ingenious way.

“Dear Shah Rukh Khan, sooraj ko maddham karwado please (please lower the intensity of the sun)," wrote a user named Srishti Pandey while tagging the actor. The hilarious tweet was a reference to Shah Rukh’s 2002 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’.

