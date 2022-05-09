Bihar's 'Graduate Chaiwali' is Now Closing Her Tea Stall and Opening a Food Truck

An Economics graduate from Bihar, Priyanka Gupta, had recently gone viral after opening a tea stall near Patna Women’s College after she couldn’t find a job. Now, DNA reports, she is all set to close the stall and move on to greener pastures. Gupta is now all set to open a food truck. She’s not giving up on the tea venture either; the food truck will sell tea along with snacks. Reportedly, Gupta was offered the food truck by way of help from someone after she had gone viral on social media and made headlines. Initially, she had refused the offer but relented later on, but on the condition that she would paying the money for the truck gradually.

On her food truck, Gupta plans to hire a professional tea-maker. Till now, she has single-handedly managed all of the work at the tea stall, but at the food truck, she plans to hire other people too. She said that the truck will arrive in the next three to four days. Along with tea, a few different snacks will be sold at the food truck.

A report in India Today said that the economics graduate had been trying to crack bank competitive exams, but she failed despite her two years of hard work. She then started a tea shop named ‘Chaiwali’ outside the college. In her stall, she serves four innovative styles of tea, which includes Paan tea and chocolate tea. As per India.com, she pursued her graduation from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. She told India Today, “For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat."

The sign board of the tea shop says, “Initiative towards Aatmanirbar Bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas [Don’t think about it, just begin]." In recent times, a number of such people, who have graduated in various disciplines, have opened up tea-shops or other start-ups after failing to find suitable jobs.

