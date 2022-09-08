Bihar's 'Mushroom-Lady' Veena Devi Struggling to Get Financial Support to Generate More Jobs

Veena Devi received Nari Shakti Award on March 8, 2020, from the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in recognition of her promotion of mushroom farming, bio farming and producing bio-insecticide.

Veena Devi started mushroom farming in 2013. She has been participating in many blocks and district-level programs related to mushroom farming that made her famous. The echo of her fame reached far and wide and this led to her getting the President award on March 8, 2020. Veena Devi was given Nari Shakti Award by then President Ram Nath Kovind. After this, she became famous as ‘Mushroom-Lady’ in Bihar and in other parts of the country.

Veena Devi had met Prime Minister Modi also

After Veena Devi got an award from former President Kovind, she also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged her views on mushroom and bio farming for over 30 minutes with him.

Two years since she got Nari Shakti Award

It’s almost been more than two years since she got the President Award. In the meantime, many NGOs, voluntary organisations and many organisations of the government came forward to honour her. But now, she is in trouble. The mushroom lady said that she was not just hungry for an award but she wants to carry forward her excellent works of mushroom farming and provide jobs to 200 men and women.

She wants financial aid to keep her mushroom farming alive and help generate employment.

Mushroom-Lady Veena Devi says that she visited banks many a times and met many officials in the agriculture department, but no one came forward to give her any financial help. Due to the financial crunch, her mushroom farming has been running at a snail’s pace. She said that if she is able to get a bank loan, she will be able to expand her mushroom farming and will provide employment to at least 200 men and women. She further said that she pleads with the government to get her bank loan.

Who is Mushroom-lady Veena Devi?

Veena Devi comes from Munger district’s Tetiya Banbar block. The name of her village is Tilkari. She was married in a poor family and has four children who are now grown up and pursuing their studies outside their village. Veena Devi has single-handedly steered her family ahead. Earlier, her economic condition was not good. But when she started mushroom farming, she started earning some income which improved her economic condition. Her husband Krishna Kant Singh is a simple farmer.

Mushroom-lady is facing economic distress

While talking to News18, Bihar’s Mushroom-lady Veena Devi said that she has been doing mushroom and bio-farming since 2013. Apart from mushroom farming, she is also generating awareness about bio-farming. She was awarded the President Award and many other organisations also honoured her. But now she wants to contribute to society. She said that to expand her work, she needs funding. She said that she went to the bank to get a loan but she did not get it. She further said that a senior officer in the agriculture department even had recommended that she should be given a loan, but the local bank refused to give her any loan. Veena Devi is appealing to the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the state to provide her financial help.

What her husband Krishna Kant Singh says

Veena Devi’s husband Krishna Kant Singh said that India is a patriarchal society but he is very proud of his wife. She is educating her four children and his own contribution to this whole thing is negligible. He further said that his wife tried hard to get a loan from the bank for her mushroom and bio-farming and while government is ready to provide her loan, banks are refusing.

