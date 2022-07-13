Bikers Dance on Nagin Song to Blaring Horn of a Truck, Video Goes Viral

Whether it is the joy of munching luscious pakoras or getting drenched in rain, Monsoon season evokes a beautiful experience for many. Long road trips on a bike or a car are also preferred choices for many to enjoy rain. A recent video of a group of bikers, who are dancing on the road during rain, is going viral on social media.

A group of youngsters are seen grooving to the blaring horn of a truck. However, the horn of the truck was something unusual, which made the young bikers dance on the road.

In the clip, a group of young boys on bikes are seen racing ahead of a truck. All of them are filled with joy due to the pleasant rainy weather. Then, they stopped the truck and as soon as the driver blew the horn, they started dancing. Truck driver was playing the tune from the Main Teri Dushman Dushman Tu Mera song. This song is from the 1986 film Nagina.

Many among these bikers screamed with joy in front of the halted truck. In one of the hilarious moments, a boy crawled on the road like a snake trying to do some moves from a song.

This video is retweeted more than 2 thousand times and it has gone viral. The video has already garnered 7 lakh views on Twitter.

According to reports, this video is from Dudhsagar waterfalls viewpoint near Karnataka-Goa border. A user shared this video and tagged Union Minister for Road Nitin Gadkari. After tagging the minister, the user wrote hilariously that these are side effects of musical horn.

Another user wrote that DJ Snake must be watching this video. A third one commented that a group of boys can have fun anytime and anywhere.

Despite these interesting responses, several users were critical of the location shared in the video. According to users, the location of this video is not Dudhsagar waterfalls viewpoint. Users pointed out that the location is Akole Tehsil in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. One user wrote that the place is Nasik in Maharashtra. Even a few commented that the location was Lonavala near Pune.

