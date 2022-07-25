Bill Gates Donates $6 Billion to Charity, Wants to Get Off World's Richest People List

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, earlier this month, had pledged that he would be giving away all of his wealth to his philanthropic foundation to eventually be off the list of the world’s richest people. Now, almost a week after the tweet was shared on July 13, it has been reported that the 66-year-old gave away shares worth more than $6 billion last week to his charitable foundation.

According to SEC filings seen by Business Insider, the American businessman donated close to $5.2 billion worth of stock in Canadian National Railway Co to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The report also mentioned that the Microsoft co-founder also gave away $995 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. to the foundation on Thursday, filings from the last week show. Business Insider reports that more than 3 million shares were moved from Gates’ investment vehicle, Cascade Investment LLC, to the private non-profit organisation.

This comes after the tech company co-founder tweeted, “I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives." Gates had also written: “I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too."

Advertisement

It should be noted that despite his significant donations, Gates is still the world’s fifth-richest person, according to Bloomberg and Forbes rankings. According to Bloomberg, he is behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and India’s Gautam Adani. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index points out that the Indian businessman’s personal wealth has topped $112.5 billion (nearly Rs 9 lakh crore), surpassing Bill Gates’ net worth by $230 million (Rs 1,830 crore). The founder of Adani Group is an Ahmedabad-based conglomerate that has interests in logistics, power, energy, packaged goods and recently, cement. To mark his 60th birthday in June, Adani pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore to social causes.

Gates and Melinda French, who divorced last year, continue to be the key members of their philanthropic organisation. The foundation announced a commitment earlier this month to increase its annual donations to $9 billion by 2026.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here