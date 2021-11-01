Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Partied on Yacht Off Turkey Coast, Slammed as 'Climate Hypocrites'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday in the company of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Friday, on a superyacht off the coast of Turkey. Bezos was among the fifty guests invited at Gates’ private party beside the Mediterranean. As per a report by Daily Mail, Bezos travelled to Gates’ superyacht by helicopter: a 120-mile round trip between Govoka and resort town Fethiye. Both tycoons have been slammed as hypocrites for their speeches on the need to combat climate change, when pitched against the collective carbon emissions made by the superyacht and the chopper. The Daily Mail report stated that the jet used to fuel helicopters emits 21.095 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon burned, which puts down the emissions made by Bezos’s helicopter at 215 pounds of carbon dioxide. Similarly, the yacht that the billionaires partied in, emits roughly 19 tons of carbon dioxide per day.

“Bill Gates held a 4 hour Birthday party in Turkey, 50 people were flown in private helicopters from their yachts off anchored offshore… These are the people who want you to take the bus to work and make other sacrifices for climate change," a Twitter user wrote, which was the sentiment largely being expressed on social media.

As per Business Insider, Gates’ guests were flown by choppers from megayacht Lana to the secluded Sea Me Beach in Fethiye. It stated that Gates rented the yacht for 1.8 million pounds per week. Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported that the yacht is complete with gym, jacuzzi, beach club and swimming pool. Gates’ birthday party went on for four hours, during which guests were not allowed to use their mobile phones, reported Daily Sabah. The menu included local seafood, sushi, pizza and lots of champagne.

Gates has been very vocal about his climate change ambitions and making Earth more sustainable. On an interview with James Corden, Gates took a dig at the other three billionaires who are currently in a race to escape Earth - and colonize another planet. During his recent appearance on American late-night talk show, the Late Late Show with James Corden hosted by James Corden, on September 23 to talk about the climate crisis, Gates made a remark which Corden called ‘the classiest burn.’ The ‘burn’ in context came after Corden asked for Bill Gates thoughts on other billionaires investing in space travel and what he felt about that, Gates replied that he was instead “obsessed with eradicating diseases here on earth rather than with space." Corden had opened the interview by thanking Gates for being the “one billionaire who is not trying to escape planet earth on a spaceship at the moment." When asked about why billionaires were “obsessed with" space travel at the moment, Gates replied, “I don’t know. I have become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases and I would probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases. Space? You know, we have a lot to do here on earth." For the rest of the interview, Gates called upon being optimistic and the combined efforts of all people to tackle the climate crisis.

