Bill Gates Jokes Internet Explorer Shut Down as Microsoft 'Finally Ran Out of Microchips'

Bill Gates has cracked a joke on the conspiracy theory that he has been planting microchips in those taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The Daily Show posted a joke on Twitter, “Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies. Coincidence???" and Gates responded, “I guess we finally ran out of microchips." As per a Business Insider report, the microchip conspiracy first originated- you guessed it- on the Internet. Going from 4pleb to Reddit, the theory is an obviously false rumour claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine was implanting a magnetic tracking device connected to 5G mobile networks in those who took the shot.

Internet Explorer finally retired on June 15. Microsoft last year pointed out that the new Edge browser, successor of IE, has the compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that will still require Internet Explorer core functionality to work.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge," said Sean Lyndersay, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Edge at Microsoft.

