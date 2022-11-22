Bill Gates Once Drank 'Poop Water' and Twitter Still Can't Digest the Idea

Bill Gates, on the occasion of World Toilet Day that has just passed us by, revealed some weird things he has done that raised some eyebrows across the Internet. Gates, in a LinkedIn post, brought attention to poor sanitation problems that affect a huge portion of the global population. The weird antics that he did got a few laughs, but Gates said his goal was to “get people to care about an issue that impacts 3.6 billion people: poor sanitation. Thanks to scientists and engineers from around the world, we’re getting closer to new solutions that will prevent disease and illness".

The antics in question included Gates famously drinking water from fecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon, sharing the stage with a jar of human feces and smelling pit latrine odour.

You can watch why he did it here:

On Twitter too, Gates shared a similar message on World Toilet Day, writing, “In order to solve our world’s sanitation crisis, we need smarter toilets that don’t rely on sewage systems and prevent the spread of diseases." Twitter isn’t LinkedIn, so it brought on a round of trolling over the “poop-drinking".

Gates’ LinkedIn obviously isn’t limited to poop-drinking info. Recently, he shared an entry-level resume from when he was just an 18-year-old studying in his first year at Harvard University. The resume dated 1974 shows Gates’ education and experience from when he was a fresher. However, at such an early age, Gates was still earning $12,000. A humble Gates, sharing the resume, in the caption, wrote, “Whether you are a recent grad or a college dropout, I am sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago."

In his objectives, Gates wrote, “System analyst or systems programmer." Gates also mentioned that he was enrolled in the first year at Harvard University. However, a year later, Gates dropped out of the Ivy-league university.

