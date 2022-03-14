Bill Gates Once Warned the World About Elon Musk and Bitcoin 'Manias'

Bill Gates had once warned the world about heavily investing in crypto if they happened to not be as rich as world’s richest man Elon Musk. Speaking on Bitcoin investments, Gates said in a 2021 interview to Bloomberg, “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out." Gates was asked his take on Bitcoin and his opinion on the fact that it could “just go up and down based on tweets from him (Musk)." Before his warning, Gates provided a caveat: “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated. I don’t worry that his Bitcoin will sort of randomly go up or down. I do think that people who get bought into these manias may not have as much money." His general thought was that he was not “bullish on Bitcoin". Gates said Bitcoin promotes anonymous and non-reversible transactions, but digital money in itself was not a bad thing.

Gates cited some of the work done by the Gates Foundation during the pandemic to elucidate. These transactions, however, were ones where people could see who was making the transactions. The video was produced by Bloomberg Technology.

Last year, the Microsoft founder had also shared his criticism of the billionaire space race. on an interview with James Corden, Gates took a dig at the billionaires who were in a race to escape Earth - and colonize another planet. Corden asked for Bill Gates thoughts on other billionaires investing in space travel and what he felt about that, Gates replied that he was instead “obsessed with eradicating diseases here on earth rather than with space."

In spite of his climate concerns, Gates himself, however, was not beyond a bit of yacht-partying with Musk’s space race rival and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. The pair invited criticism last year when he celebrated his 66th birthday last year in the company of Bezos, on a superyacht off the coast of Turkey. Bezos was among the fifty guests invited at Gates’ private party beside the Mediterranean. As per a report by Daily Mail, Bezos travelled to Gates’ superyacht by helicopter: a 120-mile round trip between Govoka and resort town Fethiye. Both tycoons have been slammed as hypocrites for their speeches on the need to combat climate change, when pitched against the collective carbon emissions made by the superyacht and the chopper.

