Bill Gates Would Be Worth More Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined Had He Done This

Elon Musk is currently the world’s richest person. According to Bloomberg Billionaire"s Index, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, cryptocurrency enthusiast, serial poster of stolen memes on the Internet is currently worth $323 billion. Musk has recently cemented his place at the top of the club of the world’s richest people after a stock sale added $11 billion to his net worth in October. Musk’s net worth puts him way ahead of his next counterpart, Jeff Bezos, at $201 billion. Musk has added $66.5 billion to his total so far this year due to a strong performance by Tesla stocks and a recent SpaceX share sale valuing the company at $100 billion and adding $11 billion to his personal fortune, reported CNBC. But if Musk wasn’t the richest person on the planet - who would be? A look at the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index would tell you it would be another technology billionaire anyway. Other than Bernard Arnault at third position, every other billionaire on the top ten list has made their fortune in technology. But which billionaire would it be?

According to a Bloomberg report, the answer may be the philanthropist billionaire trying to ‘save the planet’ while three others: Musk, Bezos and Branson race to leave it. According to the report, Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined, or twice as rich as Elon Musk today if he hadn’t sold a certain section of his Microsoft Corporation shares. Bloomberg puts the valuation of the equivalent of his 2.06 billion shares in September 1998, when the software maker first became the world’s most valuable company at about $693 billion today. The $693 would have topped Musk’s net worth of $323 billion and Bezos’s net worth of $201 billion. Gates had the vast majority of his Microsoft stock before leaving the board in 2020.

Gates has also had a different perspective to the planet’s future: While Musk, Bezos and Branson focus on space exploration, Gates wants to focus on the planet and fighting climate change. Gates in September took a dig at Musk, Bezos, sharing how he’d like to focus on the planet he currently lives on instead. The ‘burn’ in context came after Corden asked for Bill Gates thoughts on other billionaires investing in space travel and what he felt about that, Gates replied that he was instead “obsessed with eradicating diseases here on earth rather than with space." Corden had opened the interview by thanking Gates for being the “one billionaire who is not trying to escape planet earth on a spaceship at the moment." When asked about why billionaires were “obsessed with" space travel at the moment, Gates replied, “I don’t know. I have become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases and I would probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases. Space? You know, we have a lot to do here on earth." For the rest of the interview, Gates called upon being optimistic and the combined efforts of all people to tackle the climate crisis.

This is not the first time Gates had this same dig. In February this year, during an interview for his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster", he mentioned how unlike Tesla CEO and Space X boss, Elon Musk, he wants to focus on issues right here on Earth - not on Mars. The Microsoft co-founder in an interview with Kara Swisher on her “Sway" podcast, says “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made. And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea."

He adds however, he doesn’t see Musk’s solutions as real solutions, “He added that he’s “not a Mars person" and that he doesn’t “think rockets are the solution." In the interview, he says that companies like Tesla are doing great work on “easy stuff, like passenger cars" but that we need to tackle other industries to make a bigger climate change difference.

Gates would also rather spend money on measles vaccines than travelling to space in a rocket. “I’m not going to pay a lot of money because my foundation can buy measles vaccines and save a life for $1,000. So anything I do, I always think, OK, I could spend that $1,000 buying measles vaccine."

