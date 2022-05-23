Bill Maher Says More Kids Identifying as Trans Because It's Trendy, Draws Sharp Reactions

American comedian Bill Maher created a furore by saying that there might be more children identifying as transgender now because “there is some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight." He was speaking on his show “Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO. Citing a Gallup survey, he added: “The LGBT population of America seems to be roughly doubling every generation. Less than one percent of Americans born before 1946 (that’s Joe Biden’s generation) identify that way, 2.6 percent of boomers do, 4.2 of Gen X, 10.5 of millennials and 20.8 percent of Gen z, which means if we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054."

He added that giving children puberty blockers is akin to experimenting on them. “It’s okay to ask questions about something that’s very new and involves children the answer can’t always be that anyone from a marginalized community is automatically right trump card might drop end of discussion because we’re literally experimenting on children," he said.

Watch the full video here:

The video divided the internet. Many argued that the increasing number of trans children shows that many are finding the courage to embrace their authentic selves. To illustrate their point, they posted a graph that showed that the number of left-handed persons increased in America as it became more socially acceptable.

“Seriously, how many times do we have to do this?"

“I just…Maher’s a dedicated anti-theist, how could he not understand the relationship between societal acceptance and living openly? There’s atheists in very religious parts of the country that fear being outed as atheists, he knows that."

“Its the same as homosexuality. When it’s shunned people suppress their self in order to fit in. When it isn’t people feel free to be themselves."

“so true! they’re also making our kids left handed."

“I just don’t get how an avowed atheist can’t understand why more trans people stay hidden in conservative areas of the country."

There were a few who supported Bill Maher on this. Here are a few comments from YouTube:

“Lesbian here and I’m so glad this is getting more attention. Having gender dysphoria doesn’t mean you’re trans, there’s very complex reasons as to why this happens… sex abuse, environmental, mental health, growing up in a extremely religious environment where women are told to be subservient and not fully understanding yourself yet in those spaces while also dealing with pressure and bullying from your peers when you aren’t/don’t act or behave boy or girl enough. The guidelines are now non existent for going through this and now you have people detransing a couple years later with permanent damage. Going through transitioning before having the opportunity to fully realize yourself is setting kids up for more pain than if they waited and worked through the reasons why in therapy. Thank you for speaking out in this."

“I identify as gay and this monologue is exactly the thoughts I’ve had for months, ideas which have ostracized me from my own community. I’ve wanted to write and speak about this issue myself in some way because I’ve felt very alone in these feelings. Thank you."

“A huge THANK YOU to you Bill, from a same sex attracted man who does NOT have gender identity issues, but who has been called a “girl" and “feminin" all his life by sexist peers, kids and adults. And who would most likely have been set on a path towards lifelong medical patienthood, chemical castration and irreversible surgery if he was born just a few years later into this dangerous new trend. You absolutely nailed it with your statement regarding gay men and pride. I’ve never encountered so much homophobia in my life than I have from the “let’s just be nice" crowd, the LGBTQ+ community. Which, quite frankly, hasn’t been about actual gay people for a while now."

