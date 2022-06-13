Billie Eilish Pauses London Concert as Fans Collapse, Asks Security to Distribute Water

A few spectators at Billie Eilish’s London concert this weekend were feeling the heat as the temperature rose. Thanks to the 20-year-old singer’s presence of mind she paused her show to make sure that everybody was having a good time. According to the BBC, Eilish paused her show after fans said that they were “squished." A report by LadBible also mentioned that the Grammy award-winning singer ceased her performance at the O2 Arena after many of her concertgoers allegedly fainted from the heat in the venue.

She was heard saying “Are you all, ok? People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know." The singer took control of the situation and told the crowd, “Take a step back, give everybody some space." She added, “If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone." The singer warned her fans in her own style, “Don’t try to save feelings."

According to the BBC, Eilish had asked the O2 security team to distribute water to the audience. The report added that fans took matters into their own hands to make sure there was no overcrowding. After noticing a fellow concertgoer in trouble a group formed a protective circle and turned on their phone lights to alert the security team.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-61773473

Eilish has been applauded by her fans for always being thoughtful and ensuring that the spectators were having a good time.

This is not the first time the American singer has paused her show to ensure her fans were feeling alright during her concert. Earlier in February, she paused a show in Atlanta to get medical aid for a fan after they were feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, the issue of crowd safety has become more of a concern for artists ever since ten people were killed during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last year. Many fans and netizens reacted to the Astroworld Tragedy blaming Travis for not being aware enough of what was happening in the crowd. The rapper is now facing one lawsuit comprising nearly 400 individually filed cases from victims seeking billions of dollars in damages.

