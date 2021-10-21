'Bindi For Business': Outrage Against Fabindia Diwali Ad Refuses to Die

Clothing brand FabIndia has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash ever since it brought out a Diwali-themed advertisement for a range of clothing collection and named it ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. After BJP leader Tejaswi Surya slammed the brand for ‘deliberate attempt of Abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, the advertisement also received a lot of flak for not portraying the models in ‘Hindu traditional clothes’. Following this, a social media trend also started gaining some prominence where Twitter users emphasized on the wearing of ‘bindi’.

The social media user’s tweet gained traction and others also started trending the same. Many posted photos of themselves wearing bindis or tilaks and some recounted anecdotes of when and how they used to wear them.

Interestingly, a lot of the tweets also spoke about how ‘bindi’ was a part of their identity.

And there were also those who countered the sentiment.

While many on Twitter felt wearing a Bindi asserted their identity or religion, many also associated this with an attempt to dictate women about their attire.

FabIndia’s advertisement controversy also reminds us of last year’s Tanishq advertisement which had to be pulled down because it featured a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family which organised a traditional Hindu baby shower ceremony for her.

So what is your take on the ‘Bindi’ debate?

