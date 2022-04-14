Birthday Boy Ends up in Hospital after Revelry with Flour and Eggs Blows up Candle

Birthdays are indeed a special occasion for all. We enjoy the attention and love from our close ones. The cake cutting, during birthdays, can either be memorable or turn ugly for some people. Each celebration has its own fun, but for a 21-year-old man hailing from Maharashtra’s Ambernath, his birthday turned out to be his worst nightmare. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rahul Maurya suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs at him, following which a sparkling candle blew up on him.

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, April 12 at the Buva Pada area of Ambernath. Maurya’s friends had arranged a cake-cutting ceremony for him. What was supposed to be a fun celebration soon turned out to be a horrific experience for the birthday boy. The accident was captured on camera and the video of his birthday has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Rahul’s friends are seen gathered on a road. There are two sparkling candles, one on the cake and the other in Maurya’s hand. As soon as he lit the candles, his friends started throwing eggs and flour at him. Things were in control but as soon as one of them emptied flour on him, the candle blew up. Maurya’s shirt caught fire but he was luckily saved by his friends.

The birthday boy was taken to the hospital and Ambernath police have taken cognizance of the incident. An officer from the police station said in a statement that they have taken note of the incident, reported Hindustan Times.

“The man did not suffer any major burn injuries but he could have if his friends had not extinguished the fire immediately," Police added, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

