Bitcoin or ZNMD's 'Bagwati'- Which is Better Investment? Crypto Twitter Weighs in

The crypto market has been a busy scene of late, and the concept of cryptocurrency sells like hot cake on social media. Take crypto and Bollywood, and you have two of the best-selling things on social media. With that, a Twitter user recently came up with a theory that brings the worlds of Bitcoin and ‘Bagwati’, of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame, together. In the film, the character Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) gifts Kabir’s (Abhay Deol) fiancé Natasha (Kalki Koechlin) with a €12000 bag, which, at many points, adds to the comic material of the film. The theory by Twitter user Nikhil (@niquotein) goes like this: “What if Kabir (Abhay Deol) from ZNMD invested €12000 in Bitcoin in 2011 instead of gifting Bagwati to Natasha (Kalki): a thread". He expounds and ultimately concludes that had Kabir invested the amount in Bitcoin, his portfolio would have been ₹250 crores stronger today, which is more than the film’s gross earnings back in 2011. The film had a worldwide box office collection of Rs 153 crore.

Advertisement

This calculation, however, only holds true if you assume Bitcoin price at its peak in 2011. Bitcoin was priced at $29.60 on June 9, as per statmuse. It closed at much lesser than that in December of 2011: $4.25. The figure, hence, cannot be exact. Here is how Twitter users reacted to the theory.

There were some throwing their weight behind the opposite argument as well. “Dude ZNMD crossed 150 crores then. Calculate the present value of it….I’m sure it crosses 250 cr now… Conclusion:- Bagwati>Bitcoin…" one Twitter user wrote.

There was a minor error in the tweet, pointed out by some.

This is not the first time that Zoya Akhtar’s ZNMD has been on the minds of social media this year. Remember the iconic scene from Zoya Akhtar’s movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ featuring a heated conversation between Hrithik Roshan’s and Farhan Akhtar’s characters, where the former tells the latter it was “not funny" for him to have gotten “involved" with his girlfriend? That is now the latest meme trend on social media. However, all said and done, if not in beating Bitcoin, but in the minds of fans of the movie, Bagwati stays winning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.