Hilarious Telugu Film Shows a Heart Flying Through Hospital Window into Patient's Body

Indian films hardly care about the laws of Physics. In fact, it’s not a Desi action movie unless the beefed-up hero emerges miraculously unscathed out of three to four fatal incidents on a daily basis. Now, a clip from Telugu parody film Hrudaya Kaleyam (starring Sampoornesh Babu) is going viral, showing such an avant-garde science-defying act. In the spoof, two men are fighting, with one of them planting an axe into the other’s back. The victim, who happens to be carrying a heart, throws the organ with such force that it breaks through a hospital window.

It doesn’t stop there. The heart flies directly into the body of a patient who is undergoing a heart transplant surgery in the hospital. We can only assume that this was the heart-thrower’s original intention. After falling into the patient’s body, the heart seems to glimmer with what appear to be spots of colours. The surgeon, who calmly watched the whole thing transpire, smiles casually like it’s just another day in the operation theatre.

Fortunately for everyone, Hrudaya Kaleyam is a parody movie.

“Bro just murdered Physics and Biology in a single incident," one Instagram user commented. “Why are they casually smiling like it was planned?" Another asked. And since matters of the heart (even when they are literal) cannot be discussed without invoking one Shah Rukh Khan, one Instagram user commented, “Now I know what Shah Rukh meant [by] ‘dil mein mere hai dard-e-disco‘."

Recently, Prabhas fans got ‘unsubscribe Netflix’ trending on Twitter after a clip from ‘Saaho’ shared by the Netflix Indonesia account subjected the star to global trolling. The clip showed Prabhas’ character attempting Banzai Skydiving, where he throws a bag off a cliff and then appears to glide through aur before catching the bag which opens up into a parachute. He also lands perfectly on his feet after the entire feat. “Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa?" Netflix Indonesia captioned the video, meaning, “What action is this?"

Although most Twitter users agreed that the Saaho scene was gravity-defying, Prabhas fans were having none of it. They slammed Netflix and many of them claimed that they were cancelling their subscription to the platform.

