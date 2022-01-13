Bizarre: Indonesian Man Loved His Office So Much That He Named His Son After it

An Indonesian man has given a unique name to his son. In fact, so unique that he has to show his birth certificate frequently to prove his child’s identity.

Samet Wahudi, 38, is employed with the Statistical Information Communication Office in Indonesia. He loves his job and the environment in which he works. His wife was aware of it, but she had no idea that her husband’s devotion to his job would manifest itself in the name of their son.

Samet Wahudi was so fascinated by his job and office that he named his child after it. He agreed to marry his fiancée on the condition that their child would be named after his place of work. It did not matter whether the child was a boy or a girl to them.

The Statistical Information Communication Office would be the child’s name, he decided. Subsequently, the couple named their child, "Statistical Information Communication Office"

when they had a son. As a result, they are now frequently needed to present the child’s birth certificate as proof of his identity.

In the year 2003, Samet Wahudi got a government job in the city of Brebes. He considered his office to be his second home because he enjoyed his work so much. He had always intended to name his son after the office.

For others, however, this is a strange name to hear. The Statistical Information Communication Office is now the name of his son and Dinko is his surname. Just a few days ago, an Indonesian man made headlines when he named his child ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu.

