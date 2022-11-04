Home » News » Buzz » Bizarre Recipe of Chocolate Oreo Omelette Has Left Internet in Disgust

Bizarre Recipe of Chocolate Oreo Omelette Has Left Internet in Disgust

Recently a person experimented with omelette's traditional ingredients by adding oreo to it.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 08:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Chocolate Oreo Omelette. (Image: Instagram/@foodie_tshr)
Chocolate Oreo Omelette. (Image: Instagram/@foodie_tshr)

Omelette is a staple dish made with beaten eggs and is enjoyed by almost every household all across the globe. However, recently a person experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding oreo to it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process has gone viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the internet, the person can be seen prepping for his experimental speciality by putting eggs in a glass. However, further, into the video, he adds oreo pieces to it. He also adds chocolate syrup to it.

After whisking all of it together, he puts it in a pan, adds oreo biscuits and lets it cook. In the video, a man can be seen commentating as to how bad the dish looks. Have a look:

Advertisement

The video has gone viral and managed to garner over 3.7K likes. People can be seen expressing their disgust in the comment section.

RELATED NEWS

However, this is not the first time that someone has experimented with an omelette. Earlier, an Indian food vendor experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding coco-cola and oreo to it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process went viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the web, the Indian vendor was seen prepping for his experimental speciality by heating the pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning seems normal, however, it turns bizarre when the vendor empties a small bottle of coco-cola into the pan. Well, that wasn’t enough, he then opens a small pack of Oreo biscuits and crushes them all in the pan, thus prepping his strange sauce for the omelette.

After the sauce appears to be cooked, the vendor then empties a glass of beaten eggs into the pan. However, the mixture turns out to be too soggy to be flipped like a normal omelette. But that doesn’t stop the vendor. He continues to prepare the bread for the dish. Cutting almost 4-5 pieces of brown bread, he then adds them into the pan and blends them with it.

The experiment then fails as he is unable to flip the omelette and most of the dish falls down in the process. Well, the second setback was also not enough to stop the vendor. He then goes on to serve the cooked bread by garnering it with onions, cilantro, and crushed oreo biscuits.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 04, 2022, 08:05 IST
last updated: November 04, 2022, 08:05 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Fierce And Fabulous In Embellished Blazer Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop With Sultry Photos In Silver Co-ords, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures