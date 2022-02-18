'Black and White' Photo Trend on Twitter Shows the Beauty of Grey Shades

A new trend ‘#blackandwhite’ on Twitter has people posting their best black and white photos. From selfies to nature shots, netizens are taking a break from serious discourses and relying on the power of pictures to express themselves. Take a look at some of the participants:

“Picture A Day. from 2017 - January 14 #blackandwhite #photography #dailyphoto ©John R. Fulton Jr."

“The sticks photography… Still working on a street photography alternative… Work in progress."

“Some of my favorites from 2021 #madrid #barcelona #blackandwhite #film"

“#bw #lonelyfield #sunlight #rays #blackandwhite #clouds"

“I’m an original and that’s perfection in itself. #phtography #instapost #explorepage #explore #blackandwhite #outlook #instagram #mallu"

“Exploring my neighborhood (Kita-Urawa) in Monochrome with Fujifilm X-Pro 1 and 50mm f2"

“#blackandwhite Life is better in black and white"

“Color is descriptive; Black and White is interpretive."

“Good night. Sleep well."

“Black and white are not sad, it’s poetic."

Twitter trends are a fun way of bringing together netizens who share a common interest. Last year, the ‘Jannal trend’ had people sharing views from their windows. Jannal is the Tamil and Malayalam word for window and through this recent hashtag trending on the microblogging site, Indian Twitter is showing how they love windows and the views that it offers. From windows that bring in sunlight into the bedroom, to windows that offer a bird-eye view of a vast Italian city, the latest twitter trend has myriad pictures for everyone.

